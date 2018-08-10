Android Auto v3.5 fixes ‘frequent restart’ bug that has been plaguing users during navigation

One of the most useful things to do with your smartphone in the car is using it for navigation, and Android Auto makes that even simpler with the interface neatly arranged for your car’s dashboard display. Lately, though, Android Auto users have noticed a strange bug, but Google says it has been fixed in a recent update.

The best gifts for Android users

If you aren’t familiar with this bug, many Android Auto users were reporting that the entire interface would “restart” while navigation was underway. It didn’t break the connection to your phone, end any media playing, or even cancel the navigation itself, but users would be left with a black screen for around 15-30 seconds while the system got back up on its feet.

There’s nothing definitive on how widespread this bug has been, but Android Pie seems to especially trigger it. Some users were also reporting Android Auto just displaying a constant black screen following the Pie update. Personally, I experienced the “restart” bug a fair bit, especially on longer trips.

Thankfully, Google has fixed both of these problems in a recent update as pointed out by a member of the Android Auto team. Version 3.5 of the Android Auto application contains patches for these problems, hopefully fixing them for all users. At the time of writing, Google says this update is fully rolled out over Google Play.

We are aware of the black screen issue, and Android Auto frequently restarting during navigation after the Android P update. We are actively working on resolving this issue and will be rolling out a fix shortly in the next update (Android Auto app version: 3.5 and above). Your patience is highly appreciated.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: