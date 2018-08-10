BlackBerry Key2 LE breaks cover in new image, specs revealed w/ Snapdragon 636

BlackBerry’s Android smartphones aren’t exactly mainstream devices, but the company found a decent amount of success with last year’s KeyOne in a niche market. Now, the Key2 has arrived to improve on things, but with a jump in price as well. We’ve been hearing that a cheaper variant was coming, and today a new image has leaked out with a spec list.

Android Police today published a new leaked image of the BlackBerry Key2 LE which reveals some of the most concrete details about the phone we’ve seen so far. In terms of design, the Key2 LE is largely the same as the standard Key2.

There’s a textured pattern on the back, a dual-camera setup, and a big BlackBerry logo. The physical keyboard is also the same as the Key 2, offering a matte texture and black keys. The overall size of the Key2 LE is slightly smaller as well at 150.25 x 71.8 x 8.35 mm and it’s lighter at 156g (151.4 x 71.8 x 8.5 mm, 168g for Key2).

The primary changes here are to the spec list, and they’re all to cut costs. There’s a Snapdragon 636 instead of a 660, 4GB of RAM instead of 6GB, and 32GB of storage in the base model instead of 64GB. The dual-camera also goes to a 13MP/5MP setup instead of 12MP/12MP, and the battery also gets cut from 3,500 mAh to 3,000 mAh.

It’s still unclear how much of a cut in price this is all going to make, but for those interested in a physical keyboard, but not a $649 price tag, it’s shaping up to be a decent enough option.

