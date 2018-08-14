Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has the best display on a smartphone according to DisplayMate

Samsung makes some of the best displays on the market today, so of course, the Galaxy Note 9 has the best display on a smartphone…

DisplayMate has just published its full breakdown of the Galaxy Note 9’s display with plenty of in-depth details about the 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED panel. What it all boils down to, though, is that this is without a doubt the best display on a smartphone today. The color accuracy, brightness, and viewing angles are all praised by DisplayMate.

A couple of big highlights from the test includes that this display, at its peak brightness, is about 27% brighter than the Note 8’s panel, as well as having 32% higher contrast when at max brightness (with auto-brightness enabled). The display maxes out at 1,050 nits when at its peak brightness which is a bit lower than the Note 8 and S9, but when displaying an all-white image, it hits 710 nits which is what beats out both of Samsung’s previous releases.

The 710 cd/m2 is for an All White Full Screen 100% Average Picture Level APL image, which is the most challenging image for an OLED display because all the pixels are at full power. This is 27% Brighter than on the Galaxy Note8, and a Contrast Rating for High Ambient Light that is 32% higher than on the Galaxy Note8 because of its lower Screen Reflectance of 4.4 percent. This is a Record Setting Brightness for OLED displays with 100% Average Picture Level APL images.

We’ll be sharing our thoughts on the Note 9’s display in regular use in our upcoming coverage, but if you’ve been excited to pre-order yours, rest assured that the display here is absolutely killer. You can read the full report over on DisplayMate as well for more in-depth information.

The Galaxy Note9 is the most innovative and high performance Smartphone display that we have ever Lab tested, breaking and establishing many new Display Performance Records that are listed above. The Galaxy Note9 delivers uniformly consistent all around Top Tier Display Performance and receives All Green (Very Good to Excellent) Ratings in All of the DisplayMate Lab Test and Measurement Categories – only the second display we have ever tested to get All Green in All Categories – the Galaxy S9 was the first. The level of display performance and excellence has been increasing each year, and the Galaxy Note9 has now raised the bar significantly higher.

