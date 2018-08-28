Google launches ‘Jobs for veterans’ search to help military personnel find civilian jobs

Google has created a new search tool designed to help veterans find civilian jobs when they leave the military. The program was create by a Google engineer who has first-hand experience of how difficult it can be to find appropriate roles.

When I transitioned out of the military in 2014, I asked myself a question that many service members know too well: “What am I going to do next?” For seven years, I had counted on the clear role and security net the military provided. Civilian life, to me, was unknown. Navigating job applications was new, and I remember feeling overwhelmed as I went to job fairs …

NordVPN

In particular, says Google program manager Matthew Hudson, veterans can end up taking jobs that don’t fully utilize their skills and training because it’s hard to match military qualifications to civilian ones. That’s the problem ‘jobs for veterans’ aims to solve.

Starting today, service members can search ‘jobs for veterans‘ on Google and then enter their specific military job codes (MOS, AFSC, NEC, etc.) to see relevant civilian jobs that require similar skills to those used in their military roles. We’re also making this capability available to any employer or job board to use on their own property through our Cloud Talent Solution. As of today, service members can enter their military job codes on any career site using Talent Solution, including FedEx Careers, Encompass Health Careers, Siemens Careers, CareerBuilder and Getting Hired.

Google is also offering a $2.5M grant to United Service Organizations to help fund IT training and career guidance to vets, alongside a way for small businesses to identify as veteran-owned.

Photo: Medium

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more Google & Android news: