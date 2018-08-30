Lenovo unveils affordable Chromebook C330 and Chromebook S330 starting at just $249

After launching its first premium Chromebook earlier today, Lenovo has just announced two new affordable Chromebooks coming later this year that start at just $249.

At IFA 2018, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 and Chromebook S330 have both gone official. These new machines target users looking for a “day-to-day” machine.

The Chromebook C330 is the more notable one here. This 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 360-degree hinge with an 11.6-inch HD IPS display. It packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, USB-C, 10 hours of battery life, and of course support for Google Play and Android apps. Powering the experience is a MediaTek 8173C quad-core processor. Pricing on this model starts at $279 and availability kicks off in October.

Offering the latest multimedia in high-definition, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 features a 10-point touchscreen IPS display for easy viewing in tent, tablet, stand, or laptop mode. It provides automatic updates to protect users from the latest malware while delivering fast and easy-to-use day-to-day performance via powerful processing with integrated graphics and eMMC storage—all with up to 10 hours of battery life.

Alongside that release, Lenovo has also unveiled the Chromebook S330. This is a 14-inch laptop with a MediaTek 8173C at its core paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. The display may not be a touchscreen and doesn’t flip around, but you’re still getting a USB-C port, FHD resolution, and Google Play support in what looks like a solid bang for your buck. Pricing starts at $249 and the S330 will be available in November.

Featuring up to a FHD anti-glare IPS display that is near edgeless for effortless enjoyment of multimedia content, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is designed to stay up to date. It has LPDDR3 memory, an additional 100GB of cloud storage and eMMC storage for quick boot-ups and multitasking.

