Acer Chromebook 514 goes official w/ slimmer bezels, aluminum build, $350 price tag

Acer is one of the biggest names in Chromebooks today, and the company has some really solid options on the market. Now, a revamp of the company’s popular Chromebook 14 has gone official with the Acer Chromebook 514.

Announced at IFA 2018, the Acer Chromebook 514 is the latest addition to the company’s wide selection of Chrome OS laptops. It bridges the gap between smaller 11.6-inch and 13-inch machines without being as unwieldy as full-size 15.6-inch laptops.

Currently, Acer hasn’t announced too much about this machine, but there’s a good baseline here. The 14-inch display is an IPS panel surrounded by some slim bezels on the sides, and reduced on the top and bottom as well. The entire machine is built from aluminum as well, and there’s a backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, and an HDR-capable webcam.

There are also two USB-C ports for data and charging, two USB-A ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. Acer claims the machine can last up to 12 hours on a charge as well. Of course, it also ships with Chrome OS and supports Google Play.

Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all we know. Acer hasn’t detailed the processor or the available RAM and storage tiers. Apparently, though, pricing will start at $349 in the US with availability kicking off around October of this year.

Acer seals its #1 position in the EMEA Chromebook market1) and US Retail Market2) with the launch of a new best-in-class Chromebook IFA, BERLIN (August 29, 2018) – Acer seals its leadership position in the Chromebook market by revealing details at IFA today of the availability of its new Acer Chromebook 514. Aimed at tech lovers, young professionals and college students, Acer’s continued focus on the growing market for Chromebooks, gaming and ultra-portable PCs is proving to be a successful business strategy. Stylish Yet Tough and Designed To Be Seen Continuing a strong track record in bringing to market design, award-winning Chromebooks, the new Acer Chromebook 514 encapsulates strength, durability and stylish good looks in a strong, lightweight aluminium chassis meaning less likely to be bent, warped or dented. The 6mm narrow bezel and wide viewing angle of the Full HD 14-inch IPS screen allow users to enjoy the full majesty of films, videos and TV shows. An optional touch screen makes it easy to navigate and control videos on the 1920×1080 resolution display with 2,073,600 pixels display. Polished Performance and Easy Productivity Fast boot times, ease of use, tough security and a 12 hour battery life are some of the advantages of Chrome OS. The fast boot time, simplified interface, integrated malware and efficient use of power means users can enjoy hassle-free computing and staying productive all day, without the need of the power adapter. With Chrome OS, users can still use their favorite software as traditional office productivity programs. Tougher, Smoother Touch Tapping, swiping, scrolling and zooming are smoother than ever. The Corning Gorilla touchpad provides a slicker feel than a regular plastic touchpad with the ability to withstand scratches and pits so it will continue to look as slick as the day it was bought. Greater Camera Clarity and Keyboard Comfort The HDR webcam provides crystal clear clarity and sharpness details whilst the ‘day or night’ backlit keyboard not only looks cool, but also allow users to type comfortably in dimly lit environments. Port Practicality One connector is used for ultra-quick data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging. The reversible USB 3.1 Type-C ports are easy to attach to and with a transfer rate up to 5GB/sec, are 10 times faster than USB 2.0. Pricing & Availability The Acer Chromebook 514 will be available in North America in October, starting at $349.99; and in EMEA in the approved Chrome OS territories starting at €349. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com. About Acer Established in 1976, Acer is a hardware + software + services company dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of innovative products that enhance people’s lives. Acer’s product offerings include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones and wearables. It is also developing cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things. Acer celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016 and is one of the world’s top 4 PC companies. It employs 7,000 people worldwide and has a presence in over 160 countries. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

