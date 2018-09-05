Chrome Web Store gets the Google Material Theme treatment alongside Chrome 69 release

Chrome 69 arrived yesterday, and with it vast redesigns of pretty much every part of the ubiquitous browser from Google. Other things that are closely related but not necessarily directly connected to Chrome, like the Chrome Web Store, have also been redesigned, though.

For those that don’t know by now, the Google Material Theme is Google’s own take on the design framework it announced at I/O 2018, broadly intended to give designers and developers more flexibility with the Material components and resources.

So that’s what you now see represented on the many pages of the Chrome Web Store. Rounded corners, lots of white space, new designs for things like font faces (Google Sans, everywhere!) and text entry boxes, and more are all shown off in this design.

You can check out the new Chrome Web Store from any browser, but obviously, you’ll need to be running Chrome if you want to install any of the many themes and extensions it has to offer.

Yesterday marked the celebration of 10 years of Chrome OS, which meant rollouts of version 69 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android with tons of improvements — most notably the visual overhaul. Check out our full list of apps and sites that have thus far been updated with the new look, too.

What do you think of the new Chrome Web Store look? Let us know in the comments.

