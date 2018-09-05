Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 updated with camera improvements, AOSP navigation buttons

The Pocophone F1 is one of the best values in the Android space right now, but software is one area that’s often neglected on phones this inexpensive. Luckily, the F1 is already picking up its first update with some key changes.

First reported by XDA-Developers, one of the Pocophone F1’s first software updates packs a few important changes. The changelog itself points out a handful of assorted bug fixes, as well as optimizing the Recorder app. One important change, though, comes in the form of the camera.

Apparently, Xiaomi has “optimized” the camera by, firstly, improving the launch time of the camera app itself. Secondly, this update also improves the processing of the camera app which should, in turn, lead to better photo quality. Early reviews of the F1 didn’t give the camera too much praise, so improvements are certainly welcome.

Further, this update also brings the navigation buttons from AOSP to MIUI rather than using Xiaomi’s usual option. While users will still have to deal with the company’s heavy skin, the cleaner-looking buttons are certainly welcome. This update is currently rolling out to all Pocophone F1 users, so if you’ve got one, keep an eye out for an OTA in the coming days.

