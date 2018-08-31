Here’s the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 w/ sliding cameras and bezel-less display

Dropping the bezels is the stand-out trend of the past year or two in smartphones, but Xiaomi was one of the first to do it a couple of years ago with the Mi Mix. Now, the company is launching a further refinement of that concept and it’s easily the smallest bezels we’ve seen to date.

For the most part, eliminating bezels on Android smartphones have resulted in a “chin” or a notch, or in many cases both. Xiaomi’s Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2 both slimmed things down while placing the camera at the bottom of the device to avoid a notch and still keep the bezels super slim.

With the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, though, the Chinese company appears to be taking no shortcuts in its path to a truly bezel-less device. This time around, the sliding design we first saw on the OPPO Find X is being used to house what looks like two cameras and perhaps another sensor or two. Interestingly, the sliding design here doesn’t seem to be mechanical, but more like something you’d find on the BlackBerry Priv or an old Motorola DROID. Personally, I kind of dig that.

It’s still unclear at the moment when we’ll be seeing the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 officially debuted, but it’s certainly something to look forward to even if it won’t ever arrive Stateside.

