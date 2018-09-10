At an event today in San Francisco, Qualcomm officially unveiled the long-rumored next entry in its latest wearable platform, the Snapdragon Wear 3100. This chipset makes a lot of big promises for the future of wearables, so let’s take a look at everything that’s new.

New system architecture

For the Snapdragon Wear 3100, Qualcomm has built a new platform from the ground up that isn’t just a repurposed smartphone chipset. Qualcomm told us that, with this new chipset, they thought of how a smartwatch is different than a smartphone and built the 3100 based on that.

On the 3100, Qualcomm is using a primary quad-core processor which has a co-processor, the QC1110. This setup provides power for when you’re actively using the watch, but an ultra-low power core for reducing battery consumption while the watch is in standby. Qualcomm says that this co-processor uses 20x less power versus the standard chipset, and that leads to big battery life gains.

Battery life is getting better

Based on Wear OS, Qualcomm says a watch with a 3100 can last 1.5-2.5 days depending on battery capacity with reductions in power consumption reduced by as much as 49% with common tasks such as GPS or keyword detection. During a lower power mode, battery use is reduced by 67% versus the Snapdragon Wear 2100.

Impressively, Qualcomm says that this new chipset can also enable a new mode which delivers week-long battery life in a “Traditional Watch Mode.” Similar to Mobvoi’s Ticwatch Pro, this essentially turns off Wear OS features and just gives you a simple watch face with some basic information. This can last 30 days on a full charge, or finish off a week after using Wear OS at full functionality for about a day (based on 340 mAh battery).

New features for Wear OS

Thanks to this new chipset, there are some new features which will eventually arrive in Wear OS. One of those is an enhanced version of Ambient Mode. Currently, this feature can suck up a lot of power and is pretty limited in what it can and cannot show. On hardware based on the 3100, Ambient Mode will be able to show colors, complications, support adaptive brightness, and even a smooth second hand.

Qualcomm also says that a dedicated sports mode will be made possible with this chipset. In Wear OS, that would bring up to 15 hours of battery life while constantly using GPS and the heart rate sensor. On current hardware, that would kill the battery in less than half that time. Qualcomm says new hardware will be using this mode “soon.” As mentioned, a “Traditional Watch Mode” with extended, basic functionality battery life will also be available.

The Enhanced Ambient Mode helps the smartwatch to meet consumer desires for a fashion watch by supporting a smooth second hand, up to 16 colors, live complications and improved brightness. The Dedicated Sports Experiences is designed to allow active users to go for an ultra-marathon, swim long distances, bike for miles, or hike the mountains with GPS and heart rate turned on for the duration. The Traditional Watch Mode is designed to make it possible for consumers to continue to enjoy their beautiful watch for extended periods of time. Each one of these personalized experiences are supported by offloading the display and sensor processing from the A7 processors to the ultra-low power co-processor.

First partners

If you’re eager to get your hands on a new watch using the Snapdragon Wear 3100, you’ll be happy to know that Qualcomm already has partners lined up for this new chipset. Watches from Fossil Group, Louis Vuitton, and Montblanc are all coming soon with this chipset in tow, and we’ve got another post detailing that coming hardware.

It’s unclear who else will be launching Wear OS watches with the Snapdragon Wear 3100, but presumably, this is the chipset we’ll see powering the majority of Wear OS devices from this point forward. With the 2100, Qualcomm managed to power 80% of Wear OS watches, and many of those have refreshes on their way.

