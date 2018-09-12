Samsung and Google collaborate to ensure RCS works between Android Messages and Samsung Messages

RCS is the next big attempt spearheaded by Google to improve messaging on Android, and today Samsung has announced that it is working with Google to ensure that its messaging app works properly with RCS and Android Messages.

Announced in a press release earlier today, Samsung has revealed a collaboration with Google to ensure that its own messaging app, Samsung Messages, works properly with Google’s app, Android Messages. While many OEMs have opted to simply replace their own SMS clients with Google’s Android Messages app, Samsung has decided to stick with its own app, so we’re glad to see the company working with Google to ensure the two apps are interoperable.

Samsung explains that this collaboration will make things work across both messaging platforms for a “seamless” experience. Apparently, the collaboration has already resulted in the introduction of RCS to select Samsung devices, and more existing devices such as the Galaxy S8 family will add this functionality as well. Samsung adds that new Galaxy smartphones (S9, Note 8, Note 9, Galaxy A, Galaxy J, all running Android 9 and newer) will natively support RCS, starting with those on carriers which support the standard.

Working together, Google and Samsung will ensure that their messaging clients, Android Messages and Samsung Messages, work seamlessly with each company’s RCS technology, including cloud and business messaging platforms… This means that consumers and brands will be able to enjoy richer chats with both Android Messages and Samsung Messages users.

Google’s VP of Communication Products and Photos, Anil Sabharwal, also points out that the company has been working with a number of players in the mobile industry to push RCS forward. He says:

Samsung has been a major contributor to this initiative, and our partnership will further advance our shared vision of a substantially improved messaging experience on Android for users, brands and the broader Android ecosystem.

