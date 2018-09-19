Fortnite v5.41 adds ‘Port-A-Fortress,’ new limited time items and modes, various fixes

Fortnite is the game that took the world by storm, and it’s constantly getting updated with new content. This week, Epic Games is rolling out version 5.41 with some new patches, limited time modes, and a crazy new item.

Noted in the v5.41 patch notes, Fortnite is picking up a few upgrades on all platforms this week including Android devices. The headlining change here is the new “Port-A-Fortress” item. Playing off of the popularity of the Port-A-Fort item which launched earlier this year, this new item allows Fortnite players to craft a massive fortress anywhere on the map. The Legendary item won’t be easy to find, but it gives players a huge leg up on the competition with a 3×3 fortress complete with bouncers.

Another notable change in the latest Fortnite release is the new “Spiky Stadium” item for the Playground mode. This new item creates a 7×11 stadium filled with bouncers, spike traps, and impulse grenades. It should make for a super fun mini-game.

Epic Games also mentions several bug fixes for Fortnite that apply to all platforms. We’ve listed a few of those below, but you can check out the full changelog from Epic Games for more information.

Fixed an issue where there was a slight delay when consuming multiple Small Shield Potions.

The Grappler will no longer result in an inability to change equipment.

The Storm wall no longer destroys structures during the last few circles of the match.

Unsupported characters within in-game names will now show up as �, rather than the fallback debugging font glyph that was previously used. Loading the fallback font was causing long hitches for clients, so we’ve disabled it.

Hidden Matchmaking Delay feature has been added to the Options in the Game tab.

Fixed an issue causing the reticle to not appear until after you’ve switched weapons.

Added new generic icons to represent console and desktop platforms for cross-platform play.

