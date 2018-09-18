Samsung contest lets you ‘squad up’ w/ Ninja on Fortnite, 10,000 V-Bucks for Galaxy Note 9, Tab S4 buyers

Fortnite is on Android and Samsung has gone all out with promotions for the game. Today, the company is announcing a new contest with the game, as well as some new perks for Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4 buyers…

Samsung has partnered with Fortnite’s biggest name, the popular streamer Tyler Blevins, known best as “Ninja.” In a new contest, users will be able to enter for a chance to “squad up” with Ninja for a game of Fortnite as a part of the Ninja Galaxy Squad. On top of that, the grand prize winner will receive a “cross-platform” gaming pack which includes over $5,000 worth of prizes. Three other runner-up winners will get the same gaming pack, with 100 others winning a pair of AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Through September 30, 2018, consumers can enter for a chance to “squad up” – joining Fortnite streaming legend Tyler “Ninja” Blevins on the Ninja Galaxy Squad for live gameplay of Fortnite. In addition, the grand prize winner receives the “cross-platform gamer pack” – valued at $5,249, the awesome kit includes the following: a 65” Class Q9FN QLED TV (2018), a 49” CHG90 QLED gaming monitor, and the new premium AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones!

To enter, users will need to share a screenshot of their Fortnite gameplay using the Samsung-exclusive Galaxy skin on Twitter or Instagram. Those posts will need to include the hashtag #NinjaGalaxySquad and #contest. Samsung is running this contest starting today through September 30th, full rules are available here.

Along with that contest, Samsung is also opening up another Fortnite bonus for Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 buyers. Customers who purchase either device from Samsung’s website through September 30th will be able to redeem the exclusive Galaxy skin within the game, as well as be able to redeem 10,000 V-Bucks in-game.

