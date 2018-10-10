Hands-on: Every ‘Made by Google’ fabric case for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL [Gallery]

Google announced the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL yesterday, and with those new smartphones, they also refreshed the fabric case lineup they initially introduced last year. Here’s a look at all the new cases.

The cases are very similar to last year’s models — fabric, with a plastic power button, and a couple holes on the back for the cameras and the fingerprint sensor.

Here’s how Google describes them on the Google Store:

Made with a tailored, unique fabric, this case has a knit exterior and a soft microfiber liner to help protect your phone.

Google revamped the design this year with four new colors. Last year there was the gray “static” case, a black, a true coral, and a gray. This year, we get a black, a gray, a deep blue (my personal favorite), and a dark red that probably compliments the “Not Pink” Google Pixel 3 very well.

The official names are: Carbon, Indigo, Fog, and Pink Moon.

Here’s all the new options for Pixel 3:

And their near-identical counterparts for Pixel 3 XL:

The fabric cases for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available on the Google Store for $40.