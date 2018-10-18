Spotify app gets streamlined navigation, personalized search, endless artist radio

The Android Spotify app has been updated to make it quicker and easier to play music you love.

First up is streamlined navigation, with three clear tabs.

Subscribers can get great recommendations on Home, discover something new with Search, and access favorite songs, artists, playlists, and podcasts in Your Library …

Search now offers a quick way to search within your favorite genres. When you tap the Search button, you’ll still get the usual search bar at the top, but now have buttons to search within your own Top Genres.

But perhaps the most significant change to the Spotify app is what the company calls Endless Artist Radio.

If a subscriber wants a great playlist based on one of their favorite musicians or songs, they can simply search for it and start listening to one of the brand-new Artist Radio playlists. These offer an endless listening stream personalized to the listener’s own musical tastes. They’re updated regularly to keep things fresh—and what’s more, they’re even downloadable and available to play while offline.

Spotify and Apple Music between them dominate the streaming music business, with more than 50M subscribers in the US alone.

Check out the video for a quick intro to the new features in the latest version of both the iOS and Android Spotify app. As with all updates, it may take a little time to roll out to everyone.