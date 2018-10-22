Digital Wellbeing apparently starting to roll out to Google Home users

Google has had a strong focus over the past few months on its Digital Wellbeing initiative. This first started in Android Pie with a suite of new tools to track your tech habits. Now, Google is starting to roll out Digital Wellbeing for Google Home.

The best gifts for Android users

Announced back at its big hardware event earlier this month, Google is bringing Digital Wellbeing features to Google Assistant and Google Home. As noted by a Reddit user, it seems this functionality is starting to roll out. A section within the Google Home app under the settings menu shows the “Filters” and “Downtime” features.

Google previously detailed these two features at its announcement. Downtime blocks Google Home devices from being used during specific periods of time. For example, a user might set the speaker to ignore commands during a family dinner or while they’re sleeping. Filters, on the other hand, allow parents to better control what their kids see by blocking explicit music or using YouTube Restricted Mode.

It’s unclear right now how widely these features are rolling out. We’ve not seen Digital Wellbeing on any of our devices just yet, and only a handful of users are reporting it on Reddit so far. Hopefully, Google will roll these out soon.

More on Google Digital Wellbeing:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: