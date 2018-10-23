164: Hands on w/ Night Sight, Google Play Movies 4K, Pixel 3 issues | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got hands-on with the Pixel 3’s new “Night Sight” camera feature, Google Play Movies is upgrading film purchases to 4K, and some more Pixel 3 issues.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Google’s ‘Night Sight’ feature on Pixel 3 is simply impressive, here are some samples [Gallery + Video]
- Google Play Movies & TV upgrading past SD and HD film purchases to 4K for free
- Google Pixel 3 has poor audio recording, but its flawed ‘tuning’ is fixable via software update
- All Google Pixel devices will be updated ‘soon’ to fix camera bug that doesn’t save photos
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!