All Google Pixel devices will be updated ‘soon’ to fix camera bug that doesn’t save photos

The camera is absolutely one of the biggest reasons for anyone to buy a Google Pixel device — regardless of generation. Unfortunately, these devices have been plagued with a strange bug which causes photos not to save. Most prominently with the Pixel 3 as of late. Now, however, Google is promising a fix for all Pixel owners.

If you’ve yet to run into this issue, the basic problem here is that the camera sometimes does not save a photo. There’s no rhyme or reason to this bug, and you won’t know right after the shot is taken either since it still shows within the camera app, but ultimately the bug causes the photo to disappear after being opened. It’s pretty infuriating, which could result in you missing the moment when reaching for your next photo. Understandably, it’s something we want Google to fix as soon as possible.

Tonight, Google has confirmed that a fix is coming ASAP. Speaking to Android Police, a Google representative confirmed that a fix would arrive “in the coming weeks” on all three generations of Pixel devices. The statement notes that this bug is “rare,” but it’s certainly become a lot more common on the Pixel 3, presumably due to part to memory management issues.

We will be rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to address the rare case of a photo not properly saving.

Whatever the underlying cause is, we’re glad to see that Google is on the case. If you’ve got a Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3 XL, you can expect this update to arrive soon, and we’ll be sure to note when it officially starts rolling out.

