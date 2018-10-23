Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 CPU brings triple camera support, better AI performance, Quick Charge 4+

Qualcomm’s announcement of Snapdragon 675 processors should provide a slew of high-end features to future mid-range devices. Using the new Kyro 460 architecture, the new SoCs are built around ARM’s Cortex-A76 cores which are actually designed for flagship devices but haven’t yet found their way onto a Qualcomm chip.

The A76 can be found on the Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC though, which you probably know are packed into the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 devices.

Performance improvements include the addition of two cores at 2.0GHz alongside six cores at 1.78GHz for increased power efficiency which are based on the Cortex A55.

We are already noticing with many mid-range devices the inclusion of triple and even quadruple camera setups. The Snapdragon 675 will support triple-camera systems and features such as wide angle, telephoto and super-wide angle sensors. It will also allow for these cheaper devices to support the en vogue 3D face unlocking.

Overall AI performance has improved by an impressive 50% when compared to the previous generation chips, with the Snapdragon 675 boosting general performance thanks to what Qualcomm calls ‘intelligent optimization’.

Faster charge times will come with this new chipset as the Snapdragon 675 includes Quick Charge 4+ support, which means we could see bigger batteries that charge more quickly in the near future.

Expect the Snapdragon 675 to find its way into smartphones and consumer devices during the first quarter of 2019.

