Google Pay now officially available in Norway

Google Pay in Norway is now officially available, opening up the service to millions of Norwegians who previously only had access to Apple Pay for mobile payments, having launched in the region earlier this summer.

Google’s chief of commerce partnerships in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Florence Diss, has some lofty goals for Google Pay in Norway. She expects that half of Norway will use the service within the next 12 months.

“Within a year, the goal is that fifty per cent of the population will use the service”

The statistics agree with this view, as over 200,000 Norwegians currently use contactless payments every day, and enabling Google Pay will open up the option to over 50% of all mobile users within the country. Statcounter says that in Norway, 99.6 per cent of the mobile device market is taken by both Android and iOS devices, 54.31% vs. 45.33%, respectively.

We expect the payment platform to be made available for home delivery applications and mobile web in the coming months as well.

Users of the following banks will now be able to access Google Pay in Norway on their Android devices:

Nordea

Sparebanken Sør

Storebrand

Revolut

Monobank

