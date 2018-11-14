180: Maps Messaging, Night Sight rollout, Black Friday deals | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google adds messaging to Google Maps, Night Sight is rolling out to everyone, and Google Store Black Friday deals are kinda really good.
- Google adds messaging to Google Maps for iOS & Android to communicate with businesses
- Night Sight now rolling out to all Google Pixel devices for spectacular low-light performance [Gallery]
- Google Store Black Friday starts this week: Pixel 3 BOGO 50% off, $99 Home Hub, $300 off Pixelbook, much more
- [Update: Patch coming soon] Some Pixel 3 owners are spontaneously losing their text messages, but it might be an easy fix
- 2nd gen. Google Glass Enterprise Edition gets FCC certification, brings minor spec bumps
