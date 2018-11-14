Google Store Black Friday starts this week: Pixel 3 BOGO 50% off, $99 Home Hub, $300 off Pixelbook, much more

Made by Google is heavily advertising its latest lineup from Hardware Stores to pop-ups, but sometimes nothing brings in more sales than a good deal. The Google Store today has shared its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, with good deals beginning this Friday.

Starting Friday, Nov 16

An early Black Friday promo involves buying a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL at full price and then getting a second phone at up to 50% off. This is a great promotion officially being offered by Google and ends on November 21st.

Starting Thanksgiving Day

The next wave of deals are focused on Google Home and other accessories beginning on November 22nd. The Google Store is matching the $50 off Home Hub deals offered by many other retailers on Black Friday. At $99, Google is aggressively pushing the Assistant Smart Display for the holiday season.

The Home Mini is down to $25, with Google introducing a number of smart device bundles.

Google Home Hub: Save $50

Google Home Mini: Save $24

Google Home Mini + Chromecast: Save $39

Google Home Mini + Smartlight bundle: Save $24

Google Home: Save $50

Google Home Max: Save $50

Other deals that run until November 26th include Pixel Buds at $109, and $40 for the Titan Security Key bundle.

Pixelbuds: Save $50

Chromecast Audio: Save $20 (11/22-2/28)

Chromecast Ultra: Save $20

Chromecast: Save $10

Titan Security Key kit: instant 20% discount

Other Made by Google products seeing a discount include $300 off the Pixelbook from November 18-28 and 50% off Google Clips from November 18-26. From November 21-28, Nest products are also getting discounted:

Nest Learning Thermostat: Save $70

Nest E Thermostat: Save $30

Nest Hello: Save $50

Nest Cam Indoor: Save $70

Nest Cam Outdoor: Save $50

Nest Protect: Save $20

Starting Black Friday

Google will also be hosting some deals just on Black Friday, including $150 of a Pixel 3 and $200 off the Pixel 3 XL until November 25th.

Starting Cyber Monday

On Cyber Monday, buying a 2018 Made by Google phone will also score you a Home Hub and $50 Google Store credit. Other sales include:

Daydream View: Save $60

My Case: Save $20

Buy 2 Google Home Max: Save $150

Google Home Hub + Google Home + Wifi 3-pack (Wifi PDP): Save $129

