9to5Google Gift Guide: The best accessories for the Pixelbook

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rear view, there’s a decent chance you’ve picked up a Google Pixelbook on sale, either for yourself or a loved one. A premium high-end laptop like the Pixelbook would be well-complemented with some accessories. In this gift guide, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Pixelbook accessories worth buying.

THE BEST PIXELBOOK ACCESSORIES

Moshi Symbus Q

The ultimate base station for both your Pixelbook and phone

The Pixelbook’s combination of laptop and tablet form factors has made it extremely versatile, but sometimes the desktop format just makes more sense. Moshi has just what you need with their Symbus line of Made for Google laptop docks, offering power, HDMI, Ethernet, and extra USB connections.

Their latest, the Moshi Symbus Q, vastly improves on the design by including wireless charging that supports 9W charging for Samsung devices and 7.5W charging for Apple. Unfortunately, the Symbus Q does not seem to offer 10W wireless fast charging for the Pixel 3, as found on the Pixel Stand and select third-party chargers, only standard 5W Qi charging.

Otherwise, the Symbus Q is a crazy all-in-one accessory that makes an easy recommendation for anyone wanting to use the Pixelbook at a desk. Moshi’s original Symbus is also a solid choice for $40 less, albeit without wireless charging.

Where to buy the Moshi Symbus & Symbus Q

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD

Extend your battery life

The Pixelbook already has excellent battery life, but sometimes you need a little extra juice. An extra battery pack from Anker makes a great Pixelbook accessory and is always helpful for long days and travel. The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD, as the name indicates, boasts a massive 26,800 mAh battery, which should be enough to give your Pixelbook two full charges.

The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD connects via USB-C Power Delivery, which enables it to put out a 30W charge to the Pixelbook, but also offers two traditional USB ports for standard USB devices like your phone or tablet. As more and more devices move toward USB charging, a great battery pack is an almost essential piece of any tech lover’s collection.

Where to buy the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD

dbrand Skin

A must-have if yours is not the only Pixelbook in town

Admittedly, the Google Pixelbook is not a very common device, but if you know someone else with one, there’s not much to tell your device apart from another, at a glance. Renowned skin maker, dbrand is ready to help you stand out from the crowd with their fully customizable line of Pixelbook skins, which also add a minor line of defense against the elements.

The best part of dbrand’s skins is that you can individually choose the color or pattern of each individual component, all the way down to the (optional) Google G logo. This process almost guarantees that your device will become a one-of-a-kind masterpiece of your design.

Where to buy a dbrand skin

Tech21 Evo Adapt

The best defense for the Pixelbook

If you or someone you know frequently takes the Pixelbook into more hazardous environments or is prone to dropping it, you may want to consider protecting the device. Tech21 offers the Evo Adapt, a solid, smartphone-inspired case for the Pixelbook, which will keep it safe from hazards of all kinds damaging the exterior.

The case itself is made of a durable plastic with microfiber lining to keep your device scratch-free. It can also fold and contour to support and protect your device at every angle you use it. In his hands-on with the Tech21 Evo Adapt, our Ben Schoon notes that the case is quite difficult to remove, and is as such intended to be constantly equipped. This is a sign of the Evo Adapt’s durability, but is definitely a factor to be considered, as some may only need a simple sleeve accessory for stowing their Pixelbook.

Where to buy the Tech21 Evo Adapt