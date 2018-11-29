Motorola Moto G7 Power revealed in FCC listing, with massive 5000mAh battery

One of the many things that could be improved on by modern devices is battery life. We strive for smaller and smaller phones which leaves less room for the battery. According to a newly uncovered FCC listing, Motorola is taking smartphone development in the opposite direction with its upcoming Moto G7 Power.

Power is a new variant for the Moto G series, which previously only featured Play, Plus and standard variants. According to the FCC listing (link is temporarily down, but most is still available on the official FCC website), discovered by XDA-Developers, the Moto G7 Power’s name does not disappoint, as it packs a whopping 5,000mAh battery. For comparison, that’s a two-thirds increase over the Moto G6’s 3,000mAh battery.

To make space for this battery, Motorola is also upsizing the Moto G7 Power variant to be taller and wider than its Moto G7 siblings, as can be seen in drawings included in the FCC listing. The phone will measure 159mm tall by 76mm wide. No official information was provided on the size of the display and bezels, though it is rumored to have a notched 6.22-inch display.

Beyond that, according to XDA-Developers‘ source, the Power variant will be using slightly lower specs than the standard model, such as a Snapdragon 632 instead of the Snapdragon 660. The Moto G7 Power is also rumored to have four models ranging between 2GB-6GB of RAM and 32/64GB of storage space.

These factors combined should push the Moto G7 Power’s battery life well into the two-or-more days range while maintaining the affordability that the Moto G series is known for. The battery life also lines up with the company’s previous Power variant phone, the Motorola One Power, which promised a two-day battery life, but only launched in India. The Moto G7 Power’s FCC listing should be a strong indicator of its future arrival stateside.

9to5Google’s Take

I can’t explain it, but the oblong shape depicted in the diagram just looks unattractive. Hopefully the real thing will look far better. Even if not, the possibility of not needing to charge your phone every day could easily justify it for some.

