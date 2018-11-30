YouTube Music 2.61 reveals more about autoplay, playing on-device files [APK Insight]

YouTube Music 2.61 is beginning to roll out on Android with follow-up about the upcoming features revealed during the last update. This version better details the autoplay functionality, listening to on-device songs, and more.

Autoplay countdown

Revealed in the last update, YouTube Music 2.61 provides more details about the upcoming “Autoplay on launch” feature. Namely, once users open the app, autoplay will begin after a brief “countdown.” This presumably gives users the opportunity to cancel before the music starts. Again, there will likely be a setting to disable this feature.

<string name=”autoplay_on_launch_countdown”>Playing %1$s in %2$d…</string> <string name=”autoplay_on_launch_countdown_cancel”>Cancel</string> <string name=”autoplay_on_launch_countdown_default”>Autoplaying in %1$d…</string>

Playing on-device files

YouTube Music 2.61 also reveals more about the ability to play audio files on your device, and thus replicating a key feature of Play Music. New strings detail the ability to “Show device files” and “Show all audio files on your device.”

<string name=”pref_show_device_files”>Show device files</string> <string name=”pref_show_device_files_summary”>Show all audio files on your device</string>

Meanwhile, there is a new “sideloaded” term that presumably refers to songs added externally or imported from your phone. It details the process of creating and updating a playlist of those songs.

<string name=”sideloaded_added_to_playlist”>Added to playlist</string> <string name=”sideloaded_create_new_playlist”>New list</string> <string name=”sideloaded_playlist_created”>Playlist created</string> <string name=”sideloaded_playlist_delete_error”>Error deleting playlist</string> <string name=”sideloaded_playlist_edit_error”>Error updating playlist</string> <string name=”sideloaded_remove_from_playlist”>Remove from playlist</string> <string name=”sideloaded_removed_from_playlist”>Removed from playlist</string>

Offline mixtape rename

The last version introduced a “smart downloads” feature that — like “offline mixtape” — works to download a playlists of your favorite songs at night when you’re on Wi-Fi. YouTube Music 2.61 explictly confirms the rename.

<string name=”smart_downloads_edu_shelf_transition_title”>Offline mixtape is now smart downloads</string>

How to update?

YouTube Music 2.61 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

