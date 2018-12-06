Byte from Vine creators opens creator program, clearly targeting YouTube creators

Vine may have shut down in 2016, but the popularity of the platform still lives on through many a YouTube Vine compilation. The new Vine 2.0 known as Byte is set to launch in spring 2019 and now the platform is opening up for future creators who can register today.

With YouTube recently adding stories like Instagram and Snapchat before it, this differs by being a looping video. If you weren’t aware, Vine helped launch the careers of some of the biggest names (rightly or wrongly) on YouTube.

It remains to be seen if YouTube stars like Logan Paul, Cody Ko, Drew Gooden, Gabbie Hanna and more, will return to creating short-form looping videos over longer form monetized content.

The Google form asks for details of any current audience size amongst other general questions on creator intentions. Whilst there are no indications of what it takes to join the program, we would imagine that in a crowded marketplace, higher value YouTube content creators would be prioritized and given the tools to help fill the platform with content before launch.

future byters! we have a creator program you can sign up for here → https://t.co/RqfHtJ1UTg — byte (@byte_app) December 6, 2018

At the very height of its popularity, Vine was seemingly the platform to help launch the careers of so many now household names. Platforms like TikTok have hit the void left by Vine in recent years, but none have been considered a Vine 2.0.

The idea that Byte will put creators ahead of companies is not one we truly buy into, as we say, this is likely a way to showcase to future advertisers what potential audience sizes that Vine 2.0 is able to reach.

If you’d like to sign up click here to get started once the platform launches in early 2019. Hopefully, we’ll see you there.

Read more:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: