Check out the Google Search decorations for Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa 2018

It’s an annual tradition for Google to decorate holiday-related search terms. With Hanukkah 2018 already in full swing, the three major year-end holidays have been given a fresh coat of paint in Google Search, with Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa getting their own special treatment.

Every year, since at least 2005, Google has put up special decorations for each of the major holidays on their respective search result pages. And 2018 is no different, featuring brand new artwork for Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa, and a familiar decoration for Festivus.

If you go to Google today, on Desktop or the mobile app, and search for “Hanukkah” (or “Chanukah” and possibly other spellings), “Christmas” (but not “X-mas”), “Kwanzaa” or “Festivus”, you’ll be greeted with beautifully done animated artwork, tastefully themed to represent the best of each holiday.

For example, both Google’s Hanukkah and Kwanzaa decorations for 2018 prominently feature animated flames atop each candle.

Google’s Christmas 2018 decoration features a still scene with Santa Claus helping a child put the topper on a very tall tree, with animated snow falling all around.

And of course, Google didn’t forget Festivus in 2018, offering up the classic Festivus pole that continues for the entire length of your search results page, even covering the Google logo. This decoration is, sadly, not available from the mobile app.

Unfortunately, none of Google’s 2018 holiday decorations are available when viewing on mobile web.

