Google Fit gaining Android homescreen widgets, breathing exercises on Wear OS

Back in August, Google unveiled a major revamp to Google Fit ahead of a similarly large redesign to Wear OS. The Android fitness app this week is adding homescreen widgets, as well as breathing exercises on Wear OS.

The revamped Google Fit app on Android is adding two new widgets to allow for better glanceability with health data. The first shows Fit’s octagonal indicator for Heart Points and Move Minutes, with the exact count listed in the center. Meanwhile, another widget shows secondary details like steps, calories burned, and miles traveled in a pill-shaped bar.

Many of you have shared your feature requests and today—just in time for the busy holidays—we’re bringing new updates to make it easier to achieve your health goals.

Meanwhile, inside the app, Fit will note your last workout, complete with stats and points earned, including a GPS map. When manually logging a workout in the Journal tab, users will have the option to adjust activity intensity. This in turn allows for a more accurate number of Heart Points to be awarded.

On Wear OS, where Fit is a key experience and a swipe away from the watchface, Google is adding a guided breathing exercise. This is a popular feature on all fitness trackers these days, including Fitbits and the Apple Watch.

According to Google, these updates will begin rolling out to both the Android and Wear OS app this week and are launching just in time for the hectic and stressful holiday season. Since the August revamp, Fit has not added too many features, beyond the inclusion into the Wear OS homescreen.

Keep calm and #GoogleFit on. With new updates like breathing exercises and widgets rolling out soon, here's how you can unwind this winter → https://t.co/Coj276nfwY pic.twitter.com/MO5ALIOGyY — Google (@Google) December 10, 2018

More about Google Fit:

