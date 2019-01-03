RED is making ‘Lithium,’ a cinema-quality 3D camera rig for the Hydrogen One

RED makes some of the best cinema-grade camera gear on the market, and that’s a huge reason why the Hydrogen One was a disappointment when it launched in 2018. Now, though, RED is preparing Lithium, a new cinema-quality 3D camera rig which operates using the Hydrogen One as its monitor and controller.

The best gifts for Android users

Just before the new year arrived, RED shared a photo on Facebook with the caption “Big things in the works for next year. Lithium.” Attached was the photo seen below of a 3D camera rig that uses the Hydrogen One at its core. RED further explains to Engadget that “Lithium is designed to create very high-quality H4V images. It’s a lightweight stereo rig featuring two digital cinema sensors. [It] features zoom lenses and is one of the most compact and flexible ways to shoot high-quality stereoscopic motion pictures ever.”

Using Lithium, filmmakers will have a far easier method of shooting H4V footage. They’ll be able to see and tweak the images in real-time using the attached Hydrogen One smartphone. Apparently, the entire rig weighs just 6 pounds with the battery. Apparently, we’ll hear more about this rig later on in 2019. Hopefully, it also arrives with more details on modules for the Hydrogen One.

More on RED:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: