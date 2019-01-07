Google Shopping adding product pages as Google Manufacturer Center gains more analytics

The Google Manufacturer Center allows merchants that use Google Ads to “improve their presence” on Search and Google Shopping. For 2019, the tool is adding a new Shopping section that allows third-parties to include full product pages in listings, as well as more analytics.

A product’s Google Shopping listing features a wealth of information including a slideshow of images, online/retail availability with a map, and details like specifications. It also notes customer reviews, related items, and videos from YouTube.

The Google Manufacturer Center will soon let companies add a new “From the manufacturer” section that users can expand to essentially show a full page of copy. This allows potential shoppers to learn more about a product without having to visit the manufacturer’s separate site.

Populate your product pages on Google Shopping with inspirational and high quality content.

Highlight the product features and capabilities that you know your shoppers care about the most.

Build brand equity directly with shoppers on Google (Google remains the first place shoppers go to get helpful recommendations and suggestions on what to buy according to an online survey of ~2,700 recent online shoppers).

At the moment, brands can only upload “inspirational” imagery and high quality logos. In the past year, this tool expanded from availability in only seven countries to 24 as of today.

Meanwhile, the Google Manufacturer Center is adding more analytics, with eligible brands able to see how advertising appears to better optimize results:

Performance trends like top performing product groups and significant changes in performance or price.

Insights on product variants like top search terms for your products and average price trends.

Product group stats like which competitor’s brands and products appear most often with yours.

