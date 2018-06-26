Google simplifies its advertising products to Google Ads, Marketing Platform, & Ad Manager

Google this evening announced a big revamp to its suite of key profit-making advertising products. Launched 18 years ago, AdWords is being rebranded to Google Ads, while the new Google Marketing Platform and Google Ad Manager are the result of several key product mergers.

From small businesses to large multinational clients, Google develops ad products that work for the beginner to the marketing expert. Today’s suite of updates hope to improve the process for everyone by consolidating them and making features smarter, with machine learning handling the hard work for users.

The updated design plays a notable role with some of the new icons featured today spotted by 9to5Google just before I/O 2018. This new branding and features will start rolling out over the next month, with Google announcing more features on July 10th at Google Marketing Live.

Google Ads

Google Ads will incorporate the “full range of advertising capabilities we offer today—on Google.com and across our other properties, partner sites and apps.”

These new brands reflect all of the ways that we help advertisers connect with consumers and make it easier for advertisers and publishers to choose which products are right for their businesses. As part of this, we are releasing new solutions that help advertisers get started with Google Ads and drive collaboration across teams.

Google is announcing more campaign types next month, but this evening is introducing a new campaign especially suited for small businesses. Leveraging machine learning, a new default ads experience called Smart campaigns will help smaller advertisers take advantage of big innovations and advertising technology to “create ads in minutes and drive real results—like making your phone ring, sending leads to your website, or bringing customers to your store.”

Google Marketing Platform

Meanwhile, for enterprise-level marketing DoubleClick and the Google Analytics 360 Suite are merging to form the Google Marketing Platform, a unified way to “plan, buy, measure and optimize digital media and customer experiences.” Building on existing integration between the two services, the new product combines ads and analytics to better target customers.

As part of Google Marketing Platform, we’re announcing Display & Video 360. Display & Video 360 brings together features from DoubleClick Bid Manager, Campaign Manager, Studio and Audience Center to allow creative, agency, and media teams to collaborate and execute ad campaigns end-to-end in a single place.

Google Ad Manager

Lastly, the Google Ad Manger reflects how monetization has changed in the age of mobile, multiple devices, and different services, like Maps, YouTube, and Search. This new product combines DoubleClick for Publishers and DoubleClick Ad Exchange to form a “unified programmatic platform.”

Ad Manager gives you a single platform for delivering, measuring and optimizing ads wherever your audience is engaging—including connected TVs, Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), mobile games and other apps, and platforms like YouTube and Apple News.

