[Update: Fixed] YouTube currently down for some users around the world

Online outages happen occasionally, but in the case of massive services owned by Google, the impact is felt by many users around the world. YouTube is having some trouble this afternoon, though it’s not widespread.

The official YouTube Twitter account confirmed that the site “isn’t loading” or throwing “error messages” at 12:34PM PST. Those users are seeing the standard “500 Internal Server Error” noting that “something went wrong.”

An hour later, the video streaming service is still down for some, with the support account still tweeting to affected users that this is a known issue and that more updates will follow. According to Down Detector, issues appear to be centered around the UK and Europe.

However, unlike previous outages, not all visitors to the site are encountering issues. We’ve successfully loaded and watched videos on several of our devices — including desktop and mobile — located across the U.S.

If YouTube isn't loading for you or you're seeing error messages on the site – we're on it! More updates to follow. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 8, 2019

The last major outage was in October, with other Google properties — like the Play Store for transactions — also affected. That particular bug lasted two hours.

Update: At of 1:40PM, YouTube is fully operational again.

And YouTube is back! Thanks for your patience while we worked to fix it. https://t.co/fyO7zaWBpe — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 8, 2019

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: