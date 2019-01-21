Google AdSense gets Material Theme makeover on the web, rolling out widely now

For millions of sites around the web, Google AdSense is a primary source of income. Today, Google has quietly given the AdSense dashboard a redesign with its new Material Theme.

Over the past several months since Google I/O, we’ve been seeing Material Theme roll out to many of the company’s applications and services. Now, AdSense has picked up the new design language across its dashboard, settings, and more.

The redesign appears to have full feature parity with the previous look, just with updated visuals and the Google Sans font throughout. With a quick look around, most things have been changed to fit the updated design, but some small areas have not. One notable area where the design hasn’t changed is the payments dashboard.

This updated design has been rolling out for the past few days to users. We’ve noted reports going back to late last week, but at this point, it appears to have rolled out widely. Simply signing into your AdSense account on the web should bring up the new Material Theme. At the moment, it’s unclear when or if Google will be updating it’s AdSense mobile apps with Material Theme.

