Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides rolling out Google Material Theme redesigns on the web

Google Drive was one of the first web apps to adopt the Google Material Theme last May and now a similar redesign is rolling out to the core Docs, Sheets, and Slides productivity services on the web, as well as Google Sites.

This “new look and feel” does not impact or change functionality, but adds some visual improvements. Google specifically notes:

Interface typography that uses Google’s custom-designed and highly-legible typefaces

Controls (like buttons, dialogs, and sidebars) that are updated and consistent

Iconography that is legible and crisp, with a fresh feel

In practice, this means rounded buttons and sheets with fainter outlines in the app and tool bar, while various menus feature revamped icons that are in line with the Google Material Theme. This redesign also themes the “Share” button in the top-right corner of each app to adopt the primary service color. One of the more notable changes is the presence of Google Sans throughout menus, and as a selectable font.

This visual revamp is rolling out over the coming weeks, with Google noting “similar changes across other G Suite applications in the future.” It’s enabled by default for all G Suite editions.

Available to G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, G Suite for Education, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits

We’ve yet to spot the changes live in Docs, Sheets, Slides, or Sites the web. Meanwhile, the Google Material Theme for Drive on Android is still in development, but was spotted in testing last year.

Material Design Google Material Theme

More on Google Material Theme:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: