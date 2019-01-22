9to5Google Daily 206: Google details transition away from Hangouts ‘classic’ for G Suite users

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
- Google details Hangouts Chat & Meet upgrade timeline for G Suite ahead of October ‘classic’ retirement
- Google to transition consumer Hangouts ‘classic’ users to Chat & Meet after G Suite upgrade later this year
- The Google Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 top DxOMark’s new selfie camera leaderboard
- Redditor claims faulty charger caused his Pixel 3 XL to catch fire, but that doesn’t mean yours will
- Cam Compare: Pixel 3 vs Honor View 20 – 48 megapixel beast or big waste? [Video]
