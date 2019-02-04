Alphabet reports Q4 2018 income of $8.94 billion on $39.27 billion revenue

Alphabet today announced its Q4 2018 earnings to wrap up the last fiscal year. Including the busy holiday season, Google and the other companies earned $39.27 billion, up 22% from the same quarter last year. These numbers range from October to December and slightly surpassed analyst expectations, but the stock is currently down 3.69% in after hours trading.

Revenue is up 22% from $32.3 billion in Q4 2017, with net income at $8.94 billion for this quarter. For comparison, Alphabet reported $33.74 billion in revenue and a $9.19 billion in net income last quarter.

“In 2018 we delivered strong revenue growth, up 23% year over year to $136.8 billion, and up 22% for the fourth quarter to $39.3 billion,” said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. “With great opportunities ahead, we continue to make focused investments in the talent and infrastructure needed to bring exceptional products and experiences to our users, advertisers and partners around the globe.”

The Pixel 3 and Google Home Hub launched in early October, and were available throughout the holiday season with improved availability for the Made by Google phones compared to previous years. Other revenue — which includes hardware, Play Store, and Google Cloud enterprise efforts — reported $6.4 billion, compared to $4.6 billion the same quarter last year.

The much-analyzed “Other Bets” continues to lose money, but is slowly increasing revenue. It reported $154 million revenue primarily generated by Verily and Fiber, with operating loss up to $1.3 billion from $727 million in the previous quarter.

As usual, Alphabet will hold an earnings call with investors and members of the press to further break down numbers from its Q4 2018 earnings release. You can follow along via the livestream below and we’ll have coverage of any notable tidbits the company reveals.