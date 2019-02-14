Hangouts 29 supports notification channels, adds Google Fi, removes avatar options [APK Insight]

Starting in April, Google will begin winding down Hangouts classic for G Suite and eventually regular users. The latter transition is not set to begin until later this year, with Google working on porting over features to Hangouts Chat. In the meantime, Hangouts for Android was just updated with support for Oreo’s notification channels.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Notification channel support

Hangouts 29 began rolling out this week with support for notification channels on Android 8.0 Oreo and later. In settings, the “Notifications” section still lists “Messages” and “Incoming calls.” While version 27 would open an in-app page to enable/disable, set a “Sound,” and Vibrate, the latest update opens the app’s system settings page.

The same options are still available, with additional granularity like “Behavior” and “Override Do Not Disturb.” On the main page, there is also an “Other” category for “Silent” and “Default.”

Google Hangouts 27 Google Hangouts 29

Discoverability Settings

Back in account settings, there is a new “Discoverability Settings” section where you can “Add your number to your Google profile.”

Manage your Google Account

In the same menu, users can no longer set their profile photo in the app. There is a new “Manage your Google Account” shortcut in its place that opens Google Play services to make any changes.

Google Hangouts 27 Google Hangouts 29

Google Fi

Various “Project Fi” references throughout Hangouts have been updated to “Google Fi” following last year’s rebrand of the MVNO service.

Hangouts 27

<string name=”tycho_voicemail_notification_screen_title”>Project Fi voicemail</string> <string name=”via_tycho”>via Project Fi</string> <string name=”hangout_launch_ringing_callfrom_projectfi”>Calling from Project Fi %s</string> <string name=”realtimechat_send_from_hint_text_tycho”>from my Project Fi number</string> <string name=”tycho_preference_category”>Project Fi calls and SMS – %s</string>

Hangouts 29

<string name=”tycho_voicemail_notification_screen_title”>Google Fi voicemail</string> <string name=”via_tycho”>via Google Fi</string> <string name=”hangout_launch_ringing_callfrom_projectfi”>Calling from Google Fi %s</string> <string name=”realtimechat_send_from_hint_text_tycho”>from my Google Fi number</string> <string name=”tycho_preference_category”>Google Fi calls and SMS – %s</string>

How to update?

Hangouts 29 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: