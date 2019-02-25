Nokia 8.1, Motorola One, and Zebra enterprise devices pick up ARCore support

As ARCore grows in adoption and sees fun new functions like Google’s Playground app, it was only a matter of time before more serious uses of the technology began to appear. It seems the time has come, as, among other new devices like the Motorola Moto One, ARCore is picking up support for its first enterprise-specific devices from Zebra.

Google has updated the ARCore’s supported devices page for developers, to include some known upcoming devices like the Nokia 8.1, which had appeared in the list once already, long before being announced. The other consumer-focused ARCore newcomers include the Moto One and Moto One Power from Motorola.

Most of the latest additions to the ARCore devices list are from Zebra, a company that produces, among other things, enterprise-focused Android devices, or “touch computers” as Zebra calls them. Four of their touch computers, the TC52, TC57, TC72, and TC77, are now able to use ARCore.

Another surprise in this update is that a pair of devices from Vivo have actually been removed from the list of ARCore supported devices. The Vivo X23 and NEX A have been dropped. Both devices were released last year, making it an unusual removal. We’re not sure at this time why the two have been removed.

Here’s the full list of added devices:

Nokia 8.1

Motorola Moto One

Motorola Moto One Power

Zebra TC52 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC57 WWAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC72 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC77 WWAN Touch Computer

