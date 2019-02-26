Google Duo is now available on the web

We told you almost exactly a month ago that Google was prepping to launch Duo on the web, and now the day is here. You can now make calls over Google Duo in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari browsers…

People are having mixed experiences accessing the web client as of this writing, but it seems most Chrome users are having no problem accessing it via their non-G Suite accounts.

The main interface is fairly simple with a few recent contacts listed at the top and a full list of all contacts from your Google Contacts list below. Importantly, Google Duo on the web supports browser notifications for incoming calls.

If Google Duo for web is working on your account, you should be able to simply head over to duo.google.com and the new interface should appear. If you’re still seeing the old Duo landing page (as I am), you don’t have access to the web client yet.

Updating…