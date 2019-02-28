Googler attrition rates improve slightly in 2018 as Google forms ‘Retention Case Managers’

Diversity is one area that the tech industry in particular has to improve on. One Google effort is focussed on reducing the number of employees — specifically people of color — that quit ever year. In 2018, the company managed slight, but not significant improvements following new initiatives like Retention Case Managers.

Last year, Google published its first attrition index for 2017 that showed how many Googlers were leaving the company annually. U.S. results found that Black and Latinx employees were departing at rates faster than the average.

Here’s how the attrition index works: We publish the data as a weighted index and treat the average attrition rate as 100. The indexed scores reflect where a demographic group stands relative to that average. The closer each demographic group is to 100, the closer to parity we are. If a group had an index of 90, their attrition was 10 percent lower than the average, whereas an index of 110 means their attrition was 10 percent above the average

In 2018, the company notes that attrition rates have improved for the majority of demographic groups in the U.S. Black and Latinx Googlers saw the largest YoY gains. However, it is still “not on par with the average,” while attrition for Native Americans increased.

In 2018, Google launched new initiatives to “make sure underrepresented employees find satisfaction in their role, feel included at work and have opportunities to develop and grow.” To help with this “career support,” Google formed a team of Retention Case Managers led by its Global Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Other efforts include more events for feedback and mentorship.

Retention Case Managers help connect employees with the right resources, whether it’s training for a new role or providing a safe space to share concerns and find community. We’ve already seen the positive impact this has on attrition, and look forward to expanding this program more broadly across the company.

Google also breaks down data by gender, and in 2018 continued to retain women at higher rates than the average.

