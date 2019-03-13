Android Q changes could spell trouble for root access, says Magisk developer

- Mar. 13th 2019 8:05 pm PT

0

Root has been a part of the Android community for years and years now, and it was looking like Android Q wouldn’t be the end of it. However, just a few hours after the first beta for Android Q launched, it’s been discovered that getting root access on the latest version might be a bit more difficult than anticipated.

The best gifts for Android users

John Wu, the developer behind Magisk, tweeted some bad news tonight for root fans. Apparently, it could be a while before Android Q is successfully rooted. While he was able to root an early build of the OS just this month, things aren’t going so well for the beta version.

Apparently, Google switched Android Q to logical partitions for the system block, leaving no simple way to mount the block. At first, Wu thought he might have to rebuild Magisk from scratch to get things working, a process which he expected could take “months” just to get it to boot on Q.

Luckily, after taking another look at things shortly after, Wu found his first clue to implementing Magisk on Android Q. In another tweet, he explains some of the things Google changed in Q from the ground up, including “completely changing” how the system works with root access.

More on Android Q:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android Q

Android Q

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Nomad case for Pixel 3
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches