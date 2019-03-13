Here’s everything new in Android Q Beta 1 [Gallery]

Google announced the Android Q Beta this afternoon and it’s shaping up to be a big release even in its early form. There are already a number of functional and visual changes. We’re enrolling in the Beta Program and sideloading the OTAs right now to explore them all, but in the meantime, catch up on all the new features for apps and developers with our updating (reverse chronological) list below.

As we dive into Android Q DP1 over the coming days, we'll post new features and changes we find. (The newest updates will be at top of the list.)

If you want to quickly install the Android Q developer preview on your compatible Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Undo widget or app icon removal

A toast message now appears to confirm the removal of a widget or app icon from the homescreen. More importantly users can now “Undo” that action and return the item to its original placement. (Thanks Jondan)

‘Time to read’ setting

A new accessibility option in Android Q called “Time to read” lets users “choose how much time you want to read and take action on messages that automatically go away.” Increments range from 10 seconds to 2 minutes and gives users more time to read alerts. Google notes that support for this setting is up to each app.

Updated APK installer UI

When sideloading an APK, Android no longer opens a fullscreen interface. Android Q features a new pop-up that conveys the same warning, progress bar, and controls. (Via Dylan)

Dark mode & Device theme removal

Not to be confused with theming, but Android Q removes the “Device theme” option in Display settings. However, users who updated to today’s Beta from Pie with ‘dark’ enabled have retained the look. The dark mode is now system-wide — primarily notification backgrounds — and is enabled with the battery saver.

Material Theme for Files app

Also getting the Material Theme treatment is the Files app, which is currently not loading content in Downloads. Gone is the blue app bar and in is a white revamp with content pickers above. The navigation drawer is still leveraged with new rounded selection indicators. Material Theme icons are also used throughout to denote file types.

Material Theme for Google Wallpapers

The Google Wallpapers app has been tweaked with some Material Theme elements when selecting a background. The “Set wallpaper” button is now in the bottom-right corner, while an “Explore” button is on the other side. All text and descriptions on this screen are now centered.

Pixel Launcher

As noted below “Change icon shape” have been removed from the Pixel Launcher’s Home settings to Developer options. In its literal place is a new development feature to “Share Event Database” of: “Launched App Package Name,” “App Launch Time,” “Semantic Place (e.g. Cafe, Airport) when app is launched,” and “Lat&Lng when an app is launched.”

This data is being used for “offline testing,” though it’s not clear whether this is referring to a no data mode or some other scenario. This will likely be removed before a public launch.

Share menu

Google announced Sharing shortcuts earlier to let developers “share targets that launch a specific activity in their apps with content attached.” That feature should begin appearing when third-parties add support, but in the meantime, Google has tweaked the pane by centering “Share” at the top and allowing direct sharing. For example, when users open the system Share menu in Chrome, the URL is already noted with a convenient copy shortcut.

Device Theming

At the bottom of the Developer Options menu is a “Theming” section where users can customize Accent color, Headline / Body font, and Icon shape. Varriants for Accent include Device default (blue on the Pixel), black, green, and purple. The font choice is between Google Sans and the previous Noto Serif / Source Sans Pro, while icon shapes — moved from the Pixel Launcher — include circle, teardrop, squircle, and rounded rectangle.

For more read out our full spotlight on Theming.

Notifications: swipe direction, long press actions

In Android Q Beta 1, notifications can no longer be swiped away in both directions. A swipe to the left reveals snooze and the option to “Block,” “Stay silent,” and “Alert me.” The latter — expanded — options are now presented more graphically through icons compared to 9 Pie. Meanwhile, swiping to the right deletes notifications.

Battery time estimate in Quick Settings

The Quick Settings panel has been slightly revamped with a new battery time remaining estimate at the right. However, this comes at the expense of battery percentage in the top corner. The percentage indicator returns when charging.

Battery icon on AOD

The Always-on Display sees a slight tweak where the battery is no longer displayed at the bottom of the screen. It is now in the same position as when the screen is active in the top-right corner, complete with battery icon. Settings for it have been rearranged, with “Ambient display” in the Display menu replaced by “Lock screen display.” This opens a new page organized by “What to show” anbd “When to show.”