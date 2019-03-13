Google expands Disability Support with live phone help and Be My Eyes video partnership

Google last year launched a dedicated Disability Support team that users can contact via email with questions about the assistive features in its products. This support channel is now available through phone and with the Be My Eyes application.

Many of Google’s products have assistive features built-in, while the company just yesterday launched Lookout to help those with visual impairments understand what’s around them by leveraging machine learning. Earlier in the year, Google launched Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier for those hard of hearing.

Google’s Disability Support team is composed of strong advocates for inclusion who are eager to work with Googlers to continuously improve and shape Google’s products with user feedback.

Today’s announcement is an expansion of the existing Google Disability Support team’s capabilities. Previously restricted to email responses (disability-support@google.com), users that need tech assistance can now talk to a Google specialist for live help.

Users can fill out this form with basic details to get a call back. The phone line is available in English from Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. PST.

Another popular request from the community is video support through the Be My Eyes mobile app.

Be My Eyes is a free app available for both iOS and Android that connects people who are blind and low-vision to nearly two million sighted volunteers in the Be My Eyes community. Through a live connection, a volunteer can assist someone with a task that requires visual assistance, such as checking expiry dates, distinguishing colors, reading instructions or navigating new surroundings.

Google notes that the partnership with Be My Eyes is aimed at helping “people with disabilities live more independent lives.” Both support additions begins rolling out today.

