Ahead of imminent closure, Internet Archive saves all public Google+ posts

In just a couple of weeks, Google is shutting down its social network, Google+. While you can download all of your data from the platform directly, the Internet Archive is making sure that content lives on by archiving all public posts on Google+.

Explained in a lengthy Reddit post, the Google+ Archive Project is revealed to have kicked off back in January. Thanks to a group of volunteers and the Wayback Machine tool, all of your public Google+ posts and profiles will live on well past the network’s April 2nd death.

Of course, this won’t include any posts that were on accounts set to private or were shared only with select circles. Further, it won’t save any content that’s already been deleted. Only a small selection of comments will be saved from each post and images/videos won’t be saved at full resolution either.

As it stands, the archive project is currently saving all Google+ posts out on the internet, and you can even watch it happen in real-time. However, if you don’t want your posts and profile saved by the Internet Archive, you can either manually delete your account now or request that a specific page is removed. The Internet Archive also mentions that the biggest thing users can do to help is donate to the project to help fund bandwidth and server costs.

