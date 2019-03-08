Android Beta community ditches dying Google+ for Reddit

Google+ is on its deathbed with just a few weeks of life left. Today, another nail goes into the coffin with the announcement that the official Android Beta community is leaving Google+ in exchange for Reddit.

Announced by moderator Andrea Gotschin this week (via Android Police), the official Android Beta community is moving over to Reddit. The 163,000-member strong community has been hosted on Google+ for the past few years and has had a direct impact on new releases of Android.

The moderators from Google+ will still be in charge over on Reddit and all future announcements and updates will be shared over there from this point forward. The team will also continue to monitor that subreddit for feedback and suggestions from the community. The move’s timing does make sense, as Google+ is set to shut down on April 2nd.

So far, the new home of the Android Beta community is pretty empty, but it’ll undoubtedly fill in when the Android Q previews drop in the coming weeks.

We’ve received a lot of great feedback and insight from all of you on Google+ throughout the previous beta releases. This community has had direct impact in helping us evolve the platform. We look forward to continued lively discussions over on Reddit! https://www.reddit.com/r/android_beta/ While the Android Pie beta is complete, all future announcements and updates on our next Android Beta program will be posted on our new Android Beta Reddit Community! Stay tuned…

