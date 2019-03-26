Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant go official w/ new colors, smaller 42mm casing, €229

The Huawei Watch GT may not measure up to a true smartwatch, but its battery life alone makes it a compelling option. Today, Huawei has launched the new Active and Elegant variants of the Huawei Watch GT. Here’s what you need to know.

Announced alongside the Huawei P30 series and the new FreeLace earbuds today, these new Huawei Watch GT models offer slightly different designs over the models we’ve already seen hit the market. The Huawei Watch GT Active builds on top of the original design with some slight tweaks to the body, new colors for the bands, and the same 2-week battery life.

Huawei says that the Watch GT Active edition will last 2 weeks on a charge with heart-rate monitoring turned on for 90 minutes of exercise each week. It also comes out the box with a new mode that will debut on all Watch GT models for tracking triathlon events.

More exciting, though, is the debut of the Huawei Watch GT Elegant edition. This new variant ditches the large 46mm casing of the other variants for a smaller 42mm casing. That sacrifices a full week of battery life, giving the watch 7 days on a charge. It does, however, offer up a variant with a ceramic bezel, the same updated software with new watchfaces, and all of the activity tracking features as well.

Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant have different case sizes

As for pricing, the Huawei Watch GT Active will ruin €249 when it hits the market while the Elegant model will cost €229.

