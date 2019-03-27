Google Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL leak hints at ‘iris/purple’ color, suggests ~450 euro pricepoint

We told you a couple of weeks ago that Google’s forthcoming mid-range Google Pixel will indeed be called the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and also noted some new details and specs, including the addition of a third color. A new leak further corroborates the name, a third ‘iris’ colorway, and offers the first hint at a rough price point.

The story from WinFuture doesn’t offer many new details, but the site is adding to something we alluded to in our previous report: there’s gonna be a third color. One of our sources called the color “purple” (a detail we didn’t share at the time simply due to our uncertainty about it), and WinFuture says that’s indeed the case, calling it “iris”.

But there is also a third color option, which is referred to in our documents only as ” iris “. In the English language “Iris” is often used as a name for a mixture of blue and violet, as they have the leaves of the flower of the same name.

Our source didn’t specify if this third purple color will be available on the smaller Google Pixel 3a or the larger 3a XL — or both.

The second tidbit to be found in this story is the first sign of where Google might be pricing these phones. WinFuture’s information, “from European online retailers,” apparently suggests a price around 450 euro. “These prices are anything but reliable,” the sites notes, however, “so they are to be treated with extreme caution.”

That sounds about right, though, and would make these widely-dubbed-budget Pixels not-so budget. Leaks like this are never a great indication of international pricing, but for reference, 450 euro is roughly 500 USD. Google is currently selling the standard Pixel 3, which has a notably better processor, wireless charging, and more features not on the Google Pixel 3a, for $600.

We got our hands on the Pixel 3a earlier this month and confirmed a variety of specs: There’s a 5.6-inch OLED display at a resolution of 2220×1080 and 440dpi, a Snapdragon 670 system-on-a-chip on board, 4GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel wide-angle front shooter, and a 12-megapixel rear shooter. The battery on the smaller Pixel 3a is 3,000mAh.

As for a launch timeframe, all we have to go off is a report form Android Police‘s David Ruddock earlier this year which said that the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL (as we now know them) will launch on Verizon in the United States “this spring.”

