Twitter gets OLED-black ‘Lights Out’ mode, will come to Android ‘soon’

Dark mode has been making itself available in a ton of Android apps and even the system itself in recent months, and now Twitter’s dark mode is getting an upgrade. Starting today, “Lights Out” is available for Twitter which is truly black and will be coming to Android… eventually.

Announced on the official Twitter account today, the much-requested OLED-black theme is now official. “Lights Out” as it’s called ditches the dark blue color of Twitter’s usual dark mode for a true-black background. Thanks to that, this theme turns on many of the pixels on an OLED display.

As our colleagues at 9to5Mac note, the update is now rolling out to iOS users for both iPhone and iPad. “Lights Out” doesn’t replace the usual dark blue dark mode, but rather renames it as “Dim.” In the settings menu, users can switch back and forth between the two color options.

However, Twitter has been fairly quiet about the update beyond iOS. Twitter tells Engadget that Lights Out will be rolling out Android and the web “soon” with no further timeline available.

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

