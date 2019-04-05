Poco F1 gets sizeable update w/ 4K/60FPS recording, Widevine L1 support, March security patch

The Pocophone F1 is a very impressive handset for under $350 and continues to impress thanks to solid MIUI updates from Xiaomi.

The latest of which brings with it 4K 60FPS video recording alongside Widevine L1 support for Netflix. We had been told that support was coming as long ago as January, but a nearly three-month wait is pretty substantial all things considered.

Of course, anyone enrolled in the beta program for MIUI will have seen these features already — including 1080p 960FPS slow-mo recording too.

Like that beta update, the stable release was announced by Poco India General Manager Manmohan Chandolu on Twitter, where he gave a basic outline of what the update included.

We have also fixed major bugs and added system stability patch. Please note that the update is being rolled out in phases. If you haven't received it already, you'll receive it soon. Request your support on the same. (2/2) — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) April 4, 2019

The hefty 515MB MIUI 10.3.4.0.PEJMIXM firmware brings the much-needed Widevine L1 DRM support for streaming services such as Netflix, a few new AI camera modes, Game Turbo (Xiaomi’s enhanced gaming mode), and 4K 60FPS video recording. The March 2019 security patch is also bundled into the update package.

The addition of extra camera recording modes is especially welcome, as you genuinely do not see brands often add this kind of feature after a device has released.

It’s worth noting that the MIUI 10.3.4 update for the Poco F1 also brings face unlock support for the app locking feature and has general face unlocking improvements and optimizations.

This update is rolling out in stages to Poco F1 owners, so if you haven’t already received an OTA download link, it may not be ready for you just yet.

More on the Poco F1:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: