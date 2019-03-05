Pocophone F1 receives 4K 60FPS video recording courtesy of latest beta update

The Pocophone F1 is a fantastic device in a number of ways, the combination of software and high-end hardware makes for a truly solid experience that is hard to dismiss. That said, the addition of 4K 60FPS video recording via the latest software beta is yet another massive improvement on a truly beastly budget handset.

You would have to say that the camera is most definitely the area that the device does lack a little bit out of the box. It is by no means terrible. Images are sharp with decent contrast and dynamic range, but lack that little oomph that we associate with truly top-tier camera hardware. Although we expect some areas to wane due to the insanely low entry price.

The addition of the Gcam modded apk file can improve your photography, but I have to say that I encountered way too many hangs, freezes, and crashes to say that is viable for the vast majority of users out there.

In the video arena, the Pocophone may have lacked some video modes that we do sometimes take for granted. But courtesy of Poco India General Manager, Manmohan Chandolu over on Twitter, we now know that both 4K 60FPS and 1080p 60FPS video modes are heading to the device via the latest MIUI beta. Prior to this update — and on stable releases — video recording in both 1080p and 4K was locked at 30FPS.

POCO fans, we heard you! Now enjoy recording 4K & 1080p videos at 60FPS on your #POCOF1. We have started rolling out an update for our MIUI for POCO beta users. Beta users – please do share feedback on the feedback app. Will be on stable version soon after the beta testing. pic.twitter.com/fWFnsIeLHR — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) March 2, 2019

The interesting comment from Mr. Chandolu, is that this camera improvement will be heading to stable builds “soon after the beta testing”. But stopped short of giving a timeframe for this. We were told though that we could expect 4K 60FPS to come with a stable update last month, so this is a little overdue.

We did see the 960FPS slow-motion video recording head to the Pocophone F1 though, which is yet another improvement we’ve seen since the device hit shelves. Even with these improvements, I still don’t think that US users should purchase the Pocophone F1 due to the limited carrier band support. Hopefully, this is one area we can see true hardware improvements with the Pocophone F2.

